DC reviews polio campaign

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Friday reviewed polio campaign and issued instructions to

make it a successful drive in the next few days.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir also appealed to the people of

Kohat district to make sure their children are administered polio vaccine to protect them

from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated.

The review meeting was attended by the local administration and health officials.