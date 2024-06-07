DC Reviews Polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Friday reviewed polio campaign and issued instructions to
make it a successful drive in the next few days.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir also appealed to the people of
Kohat district to make sure their children are administered polio vaccine to protect them
from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated.
The review meeting was attended by the local administration and health officials.
