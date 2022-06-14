DC reviews polio campaign arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Published June 14, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being made for a seven-day Special Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from June 27 in Tehsil Sakrand

Addressing the meeting the DC said that a comprehensive strategy be formulated for preparation of Micro-plan at the union council level, training of polio teams and maintaining vaccine cold chain, to make the campaign successful at all costs so that vaccination target for children up to the age of five years could be achieved.

He urged the officials of health department to adopt steps to cover leftover children of previous polio campaign, and also oversee the performance of polio teams.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that Special Polio Vaccination Campaign was commencing in 12 union councils of Sakrand during which vaccination target was set for 91,872 children.

They said that for the purpose 255 Polio teams were formed, out of which 204 teams were mobile, nine transit, 19 fixed and 23 were SMT.

The meeting was also attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, officials of health, police, education and other related departments.

