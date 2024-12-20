Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Campaign Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM

DC reviews polio campaign progress

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karim on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ongoing polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karim on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ongoing polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner, and District Health Officer.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the objectives of the campaign and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure its success.

The meeting focused on the fifth day of the campaign, with officials discussing strategies to improve coverage and address any challenges faced by the teams.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat Progress

Recent Stories

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children ..

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops

21 seconds ago
 DC reviews polio campaign progress

DC reviews polio campaign progress

22 seconds ago
 COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful ope ..

COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair

23 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progr ..

Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..

25 seconds ago
 Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

50 minutes ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies

3 minutes ago
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian ..

'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region

3 minutes ago
 Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

53 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

1 hour ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

53 minutes ago
 War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children an ..

War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams

43 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan