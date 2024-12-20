DC reviews polio campaign progress

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karim on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the ongoing polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner, and District Health Officer.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the objectives of the campaign and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure its success.

The meeting focused on the fifth day of the campaign, with officials discussing strategies to improve coverage and address any challenges faced by the teams.

APP/azq/378