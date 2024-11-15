DC reviews polio campaign targets

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the achievement of 100 percent targets during the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

He issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting held at his office regarding the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign and achievements of the previous campaign.

The meeting was attended by Revenue officers, representatives of health department, police, EPI, WHO, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the arrangements, micro plan, and security plan for the campaign.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.

He ensure that all children under five years of age are administered anti-polio drops during every campaign to protect them from the crippling polio virus and prevent lifelong disability.