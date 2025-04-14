DC reviews polio campaign training at DHQ Timergara

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In accordance with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Timergara to review the training session of frontline workers from Union Council Timergara in preparation for the upcoming polio campaign.

During the visit, the DC assessed the availability of training materials and other essential facilities.

He also observed the participation of workers, ensuring it met the standards set by the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP).

Operational questions were posed to the frontline workers, and their responses were carefully evaluated to gauge their preparedness.

All participants were instructed to fully implement the training guidelines during the upcoming polio drive.

On the occasion, he emphasized that the role of frontline workers was crucial in eradicating polio.

He added that their dedication and teamwork are vital to the success of this national mission.

