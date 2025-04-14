Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Campaign Training At DHQ Timergara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews polio campaign training at DHQ Timergara

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In accordance with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Timergara to review the training session of frontline workers from Union Council Timergara in preparation for the upcoming polio campaign.

During the visit, the DC assessed the availability of training materials and other essential facilities.

He also observed the participation of workers, ensuring it met the standards set by the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP).

Operational questions were posed to the frontline workers, and their responses were carefully evaluated to gauge their preparedness.

All participants were instructed to fully implement the training guidelines during the upcoming polio drive.

On the occasion, he emphasized that the role of frontline workers was crucial in eradicating polio.

He added that their dedication and teamwork are vital to the success of this national mission.

APP/aiq-adi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

3 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

4 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

5 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan