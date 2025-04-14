DC Reviews Polio Campaign Training At DHQ Timergara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In accordance with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan, Muhammad Arif Khan on Monday visited DHQ Hospital Timergara to review the training session of frontline workers from Union Council Timergara in preparation for the upcoming polio campaign.
During the visit, the DC assessed the availability of training materials and other essential facilities.
He also observed the participation of workers, ensuring it met the standards set by the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP).
Operational questions were posed to the frontline workers, and their responses were carefully evaluated to gauge their preparedness.
All participants were instructed to fully implement the training guidelines during the upcoming polio drive.
On the occasion, he emphasized that the role of frontline workers was crucial in eradicating polio.
He added that their dedication and teamwork are vital to the success of this national mission.
APP/aiq-adi
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews polio campaign training at DHQ Timergara6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani diaspora in Italy plays key role in economic growth: Envoy6 minutes ago
-
Seven injured as van plunges into canal6 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews Suthra Punjab progress6 minutes ago
-
Brig (Retd) Babar Alauddin visits Rawalpindi Ring Road Project6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on traffic violations continues on CM directives6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt reviews implementation of annual awareness plan 'Amr Bil Ma'roof'6 minutes ago
-
Temperatures expected to reach up to 50 degrees Celsius in Northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
KP Special Assistant requests PTA for detailed network optimization report6 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day ceremonies in Multan16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and U.S. Congressmen Join Sikh Community for Baisakhi Celebrations at ..16 minutes ago
-
SC rejects plea to restrain Judges transferred to IHC16 minutes ago