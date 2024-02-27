DC Reviews Polio Drive, Administers Drops To Children
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio drive of 2024 led by the district administration continued
on the second consecutive day in the provincial capital on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 09 Ravi Park, overseeing
the anti-polio campaign, evaluating performance and attendance of workers, and emphasizing
action against falsification of polio entries.
She personally administered anti-polio drops to children under the age of five, verifying markings
on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from DDHO Ravi Zone
about team presence, polio drop administration and documentation.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children received anti-polio drops on
the first day of the campaign. DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign
diligently.
The DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasizing the crucial role of
ensuring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future well-being.
Additionally, ADC General Muhammad Shojain Vistro participated in administering polio drops
to children at Samanabad Hospital, reinforcing the commitment to a successful
anti-polio campaign.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints9 minutes ago
-
Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs 1.74 billon dues19 minutes ago
-
PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah19 minutes ago
-
Two of a family killed, seven injured in Swat Expressway accident19 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar29 minutes ago
-
Encroached tikka shops, structures removed from city areas29 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to meet today (Feb 28)39 minutes ago
-
Torrential rainfall, heavy snowfall expected from Feb 29 to March 02:PMD39 minutes ago
-
President emphasizes early prevention of diseases to avoid expensive treatment39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolved to safeguard its sovereignty, regional security: PM39 minutes ago
-
Arts council holds painting competition to encourage young artists49 minutes ago
-
Businessmen, industrialists pillars of our economy: Wafaqi Mohtasib59 minutes ago