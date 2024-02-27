DC reviews polio drive, administers drops to children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio drive of 2024 led by the district administration continued

on the second consecutive day in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 09 Ravi Park, overseeing

the anti-polio campaign, evaluating performance and attendance of workers, and emphasizing

action against falsification of polio entries.

She personally administered anti-polio drops to children under the age of five, verifying markings

on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from DDHO Ravi Zone

about team presence, polio drop administration and documentation.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children received anti-polio drops on

the first day of the campaign. DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign

diligently.

The DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasizing the crucial role of

ensuring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future well-being.

Additionally, ADC General Muhammad Shojain Vistro participated in administering polio drops

to children at Samanabad Hospital, reinforcing the commitment to a successful

anti-polio campaign.