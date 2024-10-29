Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Drive On Its Second Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inspected various locations in Allama Iqbal Zone

to oversee the ongoing polio vaccination campaign on second consecutive day

in the provincial capital.

During his visit to WAPDA Town and surrounding areas, he evaluated the performance

of polio teams actively administering vaccinations. He engaged with workers to assess

the implementation of the micro-plan and address any challenges related to the new

application used in the campaign.

DC Musa Raza praised the dedication of polio workers, who are diligently going door-to-door

to vaccinate children under age of five. He stressed the importance of parents ensuring

their children receive the vital two drops of the vaccine.

He reiterated that combating polio is a collective responsibility, urging the community not to

neglect their roles in this crucial initiative.

To ensure the campaign's success, he directed that

all available resources be mobilized.

The DC emphasized the need for continued commitment to the vaccination efforts, underscoring

that any lapse in this matter is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, following the directives of DC Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City

Rai Babar officially inaugurated the new fish market here on Tuesday.

The market has been relocated from urdu Bazaar to Haneen Pura, Shahdara.

The DC Lahore noted that this move will improve traffic flow and enhance sanitation standards

in the area. The new facility spans 20 kanals of government land and consists of 32 single-story sheds.

The construction was prioritized to ensure timely completion.

Local traders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the DC for facilitating the smooth

relocation of the fish market.

