DC Reviews Polio Drive On Its Second Day
Published October 29, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inspected various locations in Allama Iqbal Zone
to oversee the ongoing polio vaccination campaign on second consecutive day
in the provincial capital.
During his visit to WAPDA Town and surrounding areas, he evaluated the performance
of polio teams actively administering vaccinations. He engaged with workers to assess
the implementation of the micro-plan and address any challenges related to the new
application used in the campaign.
DC Musa Raza praised the dedication of polio workers, who are diligently going door-to-door
to vaccinate children under age of five. He stressed the importance of parents ensuring
their children receive the vital two drops of the vaccine.
He reiterated that combating polio is a collective responsibility, urging the community not to
neglect their roles in this crucial initiative.
To ensure the campaign's success, he directed that
all available resources be mobilized.
The DC emphasized the need for continued commitment to the vaccination efforts, underscoring
that any lapse in this matter is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, following the directives of DC Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City
Rai Babar officially inaugurated the new fish market here on Tuesday.
The market has been relocated from urdu Bazaar to Haneen Pura, Shahdara.
The DC Lahore noted that this move will improve traffic flow and enhance sanitation standards
in the area. The new facility spans 20 kanals of government land and consists of 32 single-story sheds.
The construction was prioritized to ensure timely completion.
Local traders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the DC for facilitating the smooth
relocation of the fish market.
