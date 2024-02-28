DC Reviews Polio Drive On Third Day
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio drive of 2024, led by the district administration, continued its momentum on the third consecutive day in the provincial capital on Wednesday.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Bilal Ganj area, overseeing the anti-polio campaign, evaluating the performance and attendance of polio workers, and emphasising strict action against any falsification of polio entries.
Demonstrating commitment, the DC personally administered anti-polio drops to children under five years of age, verifying markings on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar and relevant health authorities about team presence, polio drop administration, and documentation.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children had received anti-polio drops during the campaign so far. As many as 124 reluctant parents were convinced to administer polio vaccination drops to their children. Special seven-day anti -polio drive would continue till March 3.
DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign diligently, aligning with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Providing further instructions to the teams, the DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasising the crucial role of ensuring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future wellbeing.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
360 arrested for electricity pilferage9 seconds ago
-
116 members take oath of KP Assembly amid uproar12 seconds ago
-
Two killed on road25 seconds ago
-
15 'criminals' nabbed in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa saves 1,500 premature babies from blindness annually10 minutes ago
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized20 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy20 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation20 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed20 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities20 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments20 minutes ago