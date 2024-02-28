DC reviews polio drive on third day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio drive of 2024, led by the district administration, continued its momentum on the third consecutive day in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Bilal Ganj area, overseeing the anti-polio campaign, evaluating the performance and attendance of polio workers, and emphasising strict action against any falsification of polio entries.

Demonstrating commitment, the DC personally administered anti-polio drops to children under five years of age, verifying markings on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar and relevant health authorities about team presence, polio drop administration, and documentation.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children had received anti-polio drops during the campaign so far. As many as 124 reluctant parents were convinced to administer polio vaccination drops to their children. Special seven-day anti -polio drive would continue till March 3.

DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign diligently, aligning with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Providing further instructions to the teams, the DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasising the crucial role of ensuring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future wellbeing.