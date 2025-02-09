Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Drive Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

DC reviews polio drive progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Sunday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the first Catch-Up Day of the 7-day National Immunization Drive (NID) to assess the campaign's progress and effectiveness.

On the first day of the Catch-Up Day, the objective was to administer polio drops to 174,740 children under the age of five. According to the Deputy Commissioner, a total of 75,130 children were successfully vaccinated, making significant progress toward achieving the target.

Out of 23 reported refusal cases, efforts were made to convince parents, and 2 children were successfully administered the polio vaccine after persuading their parents.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that today marks the second and final Catch-Up Day of the polio campaign. He assured that the campaign would continue with full intensity to ensure no child remains unvaccinated. "The goal is to vaccinate all eligible children against polio, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our children and their health," he said.

Teams have been deployed to go door-to-door, ensuring that children who missed out on the initial vaccination rounds are caught up during the Catch-Up Day. These teams are working diligently to ensure no child is left behind in the fight against polio.

The DC expressed gratitude towards the commitment and cooperation of the relevant institutions involved in the campaign, adding that the combined efforts will help in eradicating polio from the region. He called on parents to support the vaccination campaign and work with the polio teams, underscoring their role in safeguarding their children’s health. "We urge parents to ensure that their children receive their two crucial doses of the polio vaccine. Parents must recognize the importance of these drops in preventing the spread of polio and protecting the future of our children," he remarked.

The DC said that ongoing efforts to eradicate polio would continue beyond this campaign, ensuring long-term protection and health for every child in the community.

