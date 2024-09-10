Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Eradication Campaign In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of polio eradication campaign in district Abbottabad.

The meeting was attended by key health officials and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Polio Control Program and WHO representatives provided a detailed briefing on the performance of polio vaccination teams and the coverage achieved so far.

DC Khalid Iqbal emphasized the importance of ensuring that no child, whether in urban or rural areas, is left without the polio vaccine. He instructed the health department to ensure timely delivery of the vaccine through effective monitoring mechanisms. Additionally, he called for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including attendance, protocols, and field visits, to enhance the overall performance of the campaign.

DC urged the transit teams to improve their efficiency and ensure mobile teams are actively vaccinating children during travel. He further stressed the importance of deploying vaccination teams at bus terminals, central public areas, schools, and hospitals to guarantee no child is missed.

He also directed revenue officers to fully support the polio teams in their efforts. Addressing parents, the Deputy Commissioner appealed for their cooperation with the vaccination teams, urging them to ensure that children under the age of five receive polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease.

This polio eradication campaign is part of the government's ongoing efforts to eliminate the disease and protect the health of young children across the district.

