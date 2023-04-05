Close
DC Reviews Polio Vaccination Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DC reviews polio vaccination drive

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Saif ul islam on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing polio vaccination drive in the district and visited different areas.

The DC along with health department officials and team leaders visited civil dispensaries and district health units and checked polio vaccination records.

He addressed the polio teams and appreciated their dedication and hard work to rid the country of polio.

The DC advised them to ensure the vaccination of every child under the age of five and pay special attention to refusal cases.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated to protect them from permanent disabilities.

