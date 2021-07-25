DC reviews polling process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A polling station set up at H.M. Khoja High school to facilitate the citizens of Azad Kashmir residing in District Shaheed Benazirabad to exercise their right of franchise in General Elections of Azad Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed visited the polling station and inspected voting process, security and other arrangements.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, District Election Officer Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that nine citizens of Azad Kashmir residing in District Shaheed Benazirabad are exercising their right of franchise.

He said that one male and one female voter are registered in the LA-XXXIV-Jamu-1 constituency while one male and six female voters are registered in the LA-XL-Kashmir Valley-1 constituency.