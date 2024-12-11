DC Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:16 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building, to review arrangements for vaccination and the upcoming anti-polio campaign.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for all relevant institutions to adopt a multi-faceted strategy and improve inter-departmental coordination to effectively eradicate polio and other deadly diseases. He acknowledged that the hard work of relevant officers and staff had significantly contributed to persuading cases that initially refused the polio vaccine.
Memon highlighted the role of religious scholars in promoting the administration of polio drops and vaccinations, encouraging them to play an active role in this effort. He also underlined the importance of ensuring active participation from both public and private schools in this national duty.
Speaking at the meeting, SSP Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali Lanjhar highlighted the importance of improving coordination among all involved institutions and ensuring that personnel were present and fulfilling their duties for the success of the anti-polio campaign.
Divisional N-Stop Officer Dr Jamshed Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on the training and preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He mentioned that during the previous campaign, 50 percent of the refused cases have been successfully given polio drops and expressed confidence that further improvements would be made during the upcoming campaign.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Memon and SSP Lanjhar distributed certificates of appreciation to officers and staff for their outstanding performance. District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffer and other relevant officials were also present.
