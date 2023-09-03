Open Menu

DC Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews preparations for anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sunday chaired a meeting at her office to review arrangements made for a 7-day special anti-polio campaign commencing from September 4 to 11 in the provincial capital.

The meeting discussed the progress of the previous anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed a coordinated strategy for preparation of a micro-plan and special attention on training of polio teams so that vaccination targets could be achieved.

The deputy commissioner instructed Health Department officials to adopt measures for coverage of left-over children during the previous anti-polio campaign. She directed the assistant commissioners to deal with refusal cases and to communicate with the parents to get their children vaccinated.

Rafia Haider appealed to parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that all children under the age of five receive anti-polio drops.

The meeting was briefed that more than 0.2 million children would be administered polio drops during the 7-day anti-polio drive in the provincial capital. More than 6,360 polio teams would participate in the drive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health and education, Deputy District Health Officers, Union Council Municipal Officers and areas In- charges.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Education Progress September Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

4 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan