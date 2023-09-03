DC reviews preparations for anti-polio drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sunday chaired a meeting at her office to review arrangements made for a 7-day special anti-polio campaign commencing from September 4 to 11 in the provincial capital.

The meeting discussed the progress of the previous anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed a coordinated strategy for preparation of a micro-plan and special attention on training of polio teams so that vaccination targets could be achieved.

The deputy commissioner instructed Health Department officials to adopt measures for coverage of left-over children during the previous anti-polio campaign. She directed the assistant commissioners to deal with refusal cases and to communicate with the parents to get their children vaccinated.

Rafia Haider appealed to parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that all children under the age of five receive anti-polio drops.

The meeting was briefed that more than 0.2 million children would be administered polio drops during the 7-day anti-polio drive in the provincial capital. More than 6,360 polio teams would participate in the drive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health and education, Deputy District Health Officers, Union Council Municipal Officers and areas In- charges.