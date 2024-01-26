DC Reviews Preparations For Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to make effective measures for ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process in the district.
As part of efforts, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad visited Government Degree College No-1 and reviewed preparations at the site for the polling station.
He assessed the available facilities and discussed relevant matters with the staff.
The DC was of the view that a secure and conducive environment should be ensured for vote polling and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.
As many as 821 polling stations and 2609 polling booths would be established for 879720 registered voters including 474229 male and 405491 female voters in the district.
