DC Reviews Preparations For Upcoming General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to deliberate on crucial aspects related to the upcoming general election

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to deliberate on crucial aspects related to the upcoming general elections.

The meeting covered vital topics, encompassing election readiness, transportation strategies, election duties, CCTV camera installations, staff provisioning, and security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the significance of collaboration with health, education, local government, and other departments in coordination with the Election Commission.

He also issued directives for the provision of polling staff, staff training, amenities at polling stations, washrooms, water supply, installation of CCTV cameras, selection of suitable locations for polling staff, and facilities for disabled individuals ahead of the elections.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for arrangements in snowfall-prone areas, transportation of polling material, and uninterrupted electricity supply on polling day.

The meeting concluded with a focus on comprehensive action plans and directives aimed at ensuring the smooth facilitation of various aspects of the upcoming election process. This included special considerations for facilities in snowfall-prone areas, efficient transportation of polling material, and maintaining continuous electricity supply on polling day.

