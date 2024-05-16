DC Reviews Preparations To Deal With Floods
May 16, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has directed the officers of relevant departments to utilise all resources to deal with possible flooding, especially during the monsoon season.
He was chairing a meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority at his office on Thursday. The meeting was attended by assistant Commissioners, including ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, representatives from Health, Canal,Police, Sol Defense, school education, Livestock, Forest Municipal, Highways, and other relevant departments.
He paid a surprise visit to Sargodha and chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's office on Thursday, and reviewed preparations to deal with possible floods. The DC Aurangzeb Haider said that in case of floods, adequate arrangements should be made for food, medical treatment and accommodation of victims.
He also emphasised that in order to prevent likely urban flooding, the desilting of drains should be ensured in a timely manner. The departments concerned were ordered to fully cooperate with Rescue-1122 and the PDMA to deal with any emergency arising from rains or floods.
Aurangzeb Haider said that some areas of the Sargodha district were likely to be affected by the coming rains, so staff and machinery of all departments should be kept functional.
During the meeting, Secretary District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, Mazhar Shah briefed about the arrangements made for the Pre-Flood Monsoon 2024 in the district. He informed that during the Pre-flood Monsoon 2024, Rescue 1122's district-wide ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and disaster vehicles, and motorcycle ambulances would be on duty to respond promptly.
