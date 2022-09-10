UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Price Control Magistrates' Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:55 PM

DC reviews price control magistrates' performance

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates on Saturday to gear up vigilance in the provincial capital and take all measures to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates on Saturday to gear up vigilance in the provincial capital and take all measures to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday to review performance of price control magistrates. He directed the magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent spots at shops so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

He directed the officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the fruit and vegetable Markets.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates from last two weeks and asked them to improve their performances. He said that explanation would be called from the price control magistrates who would conduct less than 20 inspections a day.

The meeting was briefed that around 23,540 inspections had been conducted during the last 14 days in the city while around 966 shopkeepers were found involved in overcharging and hoarding.

The meeting was further briefed that complaints received on Qeemat App were quickly resolved as around 78 out of 85 complaints were resolved during last three days.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali Market All From

Recent Stories

UK police step up security for first state funeral ..

UK police step up security for first state funeral since 1965

1 minute ago
 Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

3 hours ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

4 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.