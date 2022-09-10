DC reviews price control magistrates' performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates on Saturday to gear up vigilance in the provincial capital and take all measures to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday to review performance of price control magistrates. He directed the magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. Prices of food items should be displayed on prominent spots at shops so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

He directed the officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the fruit and vegetable Markets.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates from last two weeks and asked them to improve their performances. He said that explanation would be called from the price control magistrates who would conduct less than 20 inspections a day.

The meeting was briefed that around 23,540 inspections had been conducted during the last 14 days in the city while around 966 shopkeepers were found involved in overcharging and hoarding.

The meeting was further briefed that complaints received on Qeemat App were quickly resolved as around 78 out of 85 complaints were resolved during last three days.