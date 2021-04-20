DC reviews price control magistrates performance

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gull reviewed price control and performance of price control magistrates here in a meeting at Committee room,DC office.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday,the meeting was told that 38 price control magistrates checked 7354 shops across the district to ensure availability of edibles at government announced rates.

They imposed Rs 634,200 fine on 505 shopkeepers,while cases were registered against 80 profiteers.

The DC directed all price control magistrates to ensure enforcement of prices and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.