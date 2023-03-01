UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Price Control Measures, Census Preparations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider reviewed price control measures, preparations for census and Jashan-e-Baharan festival during a meeting held at her office here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and other relevant staff attended the meeting.

The DC evaluated the daily performance of ADCs and ACs of the district.

She reviewed supply and availability of flour, ghee, cooking oil and other commodities besides evaluating dengue prevention measures and anti-smog operations. She ordered to speed up operations regarding smog and reviewed the ongoing special immunization campaign for children and hospital's waste disposal measures.

Rafia Haider stated that preparations regarding Jashan-e-Baharan had been finalized. She instructed all ADCs and ACs to develop Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for officers in order to improve their performance.

