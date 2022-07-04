UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Price Control Measures, Flour Supply In City

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

DC reviews price control measures, flour supply in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha directed the price control magistrates on Monday to enhance vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha directed the price control magistrates on Monday to enhance vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation, created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting at Nadir Hall of the DC office here to review the price control measures. additional deputy commissioner (general), assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were present.

The deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets in the wake of Eid-ul-Azha, saying that strict action must be taken against hoarders and those indulging in overcharging consumers.

He also reviewed the supply of subsidised items in the markets and its rates, directing that price lists should be displayed at prominent places in shops so that consumers could easily see it. He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag was fixed at Rs490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs980 by the Punjab government, which was available at 1,100 sales point in city. He expressed his resolve that provision of quality and timely facilities to citizen was the top priority of the districts administration. The DC said that a total of 168,634 flour bags, out of which 61,156 of 10-kg and 100,473 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

