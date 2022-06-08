DC reviews price control measures in the district

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the sale of fertilizer at fixed rate and its availability at allotted cluster sale points should be ensured.

He said this during at a meeting of the District price Control Committee in his office, while stressing upon regular checking of fertilizer records and stocks.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, District Food Control System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and other concerned officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates in the tehsils should continue monitoring the availability and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates so that the farmers and landowners could get relief.

The supply of flour under cheap flour scheme should be ensured, he added.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said that 42 cluster sale points had been set up in the district for availability of fertilizers and sale at fixed rates.

District Food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmed said that 533 cell points had been set up in the district under the scheme where 10 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs. 490 and 20 kg flour bag at Rs. 980.

He said that 19032 bags of 10 kg flour and 3595 bags of 20 kg flour were being provided at the selling points on daily basis.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to ensure availability and sale of food items at fixed rates. He said that Price Control Magistrates should work in the field properly and should take strict actions against the violators.