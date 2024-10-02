DC reviews price control mechanism

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo held here on Wednesday.

He took briefing on implementation of the price control mechanism and ordered for legal action against shopkeepers selling roti, fruits, vegetables, edible items, milk and bread at expensive rates.

He directed that price lists should be displayed at conspicuous places at shops, while price control magistrates with poor performance would be held accountable.

He also urged assistant commissioners to enforce implementation of price control mechanism in all taulkas of the Sukkur district and complaints should be redressed immediately. He also ordered for inspection of development schemes, hospitals, basic health units.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed fines on vendors and retailers for selling edible items at higher rates in different markets and bazaars.