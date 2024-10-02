DC Reviews Price Control Mechanism
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo held here on Wednesday.
He took briefing on implementation of the price control mechanism and ordered for legal action against shopkeepers selling roti, fruits, vegetables, edible items, milk and bread at expensive rates.
He directed that price lists should be displayed at conspicuous places at shops, while price control magistrates with poor performance would be held accountable.
He also urged assistant commissioners to enforce implementation of price control mechanism in all taulkas of the Sukkur district and complaints should be redressed immediately. He also ordered for inspection of development schemes, hospitals, basic health units.
Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed fines on vendors and retailers for selling edible items at higher rates in different markets and bazaars.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education worst affected sector of militancy in merged districts: Tarakai1 minute ago
-
President directs CAA to appoint deceased employee’s son1 minute ago
-
3-member cattle-lifter gang busted1 minute ago
-
Art competition highlights importance of mother, child nutrition11 minutes ago
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested11 minutes ago
-
Registration for PITB’s SheWins Training Program begins21 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar holds Khuli Kachehri in Shahdadpur21 minutes ago
-
Police arrested drug pusher21 minutes ago
-
Director of National Theatre of Kosovo conducts theatre workshop at SMIU21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three for torturing two men41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures41 minutes ago
-
Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib calls for sharing of experiences to mutual advantage41 minutes ago