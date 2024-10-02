Open Menu

DC Reviews Price Control Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC reviews price control mechanism

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo held here on Wednesday.

He took briefing on implementation of the price control mechanism and ordered for legal action against shopkeepers selling roti, fruits, vegetables, edible items, milk and bread at expensive rates.

He directed that price lists should be displayed at conspicuous places at shops, while price control magistrates with poor performance would be held accountable.

He also urged assistant commissioners to enforce implementation of price control mechanism in all taulkas of the Sukkur district and complaints should be redressed immediately. He also ordered for inspection of development schemes, hospitals, basic health units.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed fines on vendors and retailers for selling edible items at higher rates in different markets and bazaars.

Related Topics

Poor Sukkur Price Market All

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

3 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

3 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

4 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

16 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

16 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

16 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan