DC Reviews Price Control Mechanism For Monitoring Supply

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has said that provision of quality essential items at fixed rates is the joint responsibility of concerned departments

Presiding over a meeting with regard to reviewing prescribed price control mechanism for monitoring supply, demand and prices of essential items in the district at his office on Monday, the DC Ghotki said that no effort should be spared in the provision of quality daily use items at fixed rates.

He said that the collusion of profiteers, hoarders and extortionists will have to be eliminated.

The Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis.

He said that complete implementation on the prescribed price control mechanism should be ensured.

