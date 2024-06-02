DC reviews price control mechanism implementation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A review meeting of the CM governance initiative was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, here on Sunday.

He took briefing on implementation of the price control mechanism and ordered for legal action against shopkeepers selling roti, fruits, vegetables, edible items and bread at expensive rates.

He directed that price lists should be displayed at conspicuous places at shops, while price control magistrates with poor performance would be held accountable.

He also urged assistant commissioners to enforce implementation of price control mechanism in tehsils, and complaints identified by special branch should be redressed immediately. He also ordered for inspection of development schemes, hospitals, health centres and implementation of the marriage act.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed Rs 30,000 fine on vendors and retailers for selling edible items at higher rates in different markets and bazaars.