UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Prices At District Price Control Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DC reviews prices at district price control committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district price control committee Sialkot was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/District Price Controller Sialkot Maisam Abbas on Monday.

In the meeting, the prices of grocery and other essential items were re-fixed. The meeting was attended by Conveyor of District Price Control Committee Badar Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Daska Amina, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, Joint Secretary Azim Akram, President of Grocery Association Sheikh Aqeel Kapur, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Dr. Sajjad and others.

DC Maisam Abbas issued notification of new prices of food items after the meeting.

According to the new rates, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel old) Rs. 245 per kg, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel new) Rs. 215 per kg, Daal Chana (big size) Rs. 200 per kg, Daal Chana (small size) Rs.186 per kg, Daal Masoor (big size) Rs. 285 per kg, Daal Masoor (small) Rs.300 per kg, Daal Maash washed Rs. 324 per kg, Daal Maash unwashed Rs. 288 per kg, Daal Mong unwashed Rs.160 per kg, White Chana (big size) Rs. 265 per kg, Black Chana (big size) Rs.190 per kg, Black Chana (small size) Rs.182 per kg, Baisan Rs.188 per kg, Flour bag as per food department policy, ghee as per government policy, Sugar 85 rupees per kg, Milk 100 rupees per kg, Yogurt 115 rupees per kg, Mutton Rs.1100 per kg, Beef will be available at Rs.550 per kg.

Similarly, the price of Roti Rs.10 per kg weighing 100 grams while naan will be available at Rs.15.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Sialkot Daska Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

12 minutes ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

59 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

3 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.