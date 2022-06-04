UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Prices In Meeting With Magistrates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maisam Abbas chaired a meeting of price control magistrates here on Saturday, and reviewed prices of daily-use commodities.

All price control magistrates and assistant commissioners of all four tehsils of the district attended the meeting.

The performance of each magistrate for the month of May was evaluated.

The meeting issued directions to shopkeepers not to sell food items at higher than the approved rates.

The deputy commissioner took the following decisions.

1. Every price control magistrate is empowered to raid and trial accused only in the area assigned to him/ her, who will ensure 50 inspections per day.

2. All inspections are to be uploaded on 'Qeemat Dashboard' by the magistrates.

3. The magistrates were directed to check price lists while inspecting shops.

4. Fine are imposed on shopkeepers found involved in price hike. In case, shopkeeper found involved twice and thrice in price-hike would be sent to jail.

