DC Reviews Prices Of Essential Commodities In Ramazan Bazaars

7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

DC reviews prices of essential commodities in Ramazan bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday visited Ramazan Bazaars at Chungi Dogage, Barkat Market, Model Bazaar Harbanspura to review arrangements and prices of essential commodities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday visited Ramazan Bazaars at Chungi Dogage, Barkat Market, Model Bazaar Harbanspura to review arrangements and prices of essential commodities.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the DC issued instructions to resolve traffic problems outside Chungi Dogage Bazaar, and said traffic problems should be addressed on a priority basis so that citizens did not face any problem during shopping.

He checked rate lists displayed on stalls of vegetables, fruits and dates in Ramazan bazaars as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

