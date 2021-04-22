DC Reviews Prices Of Essential Commodities In Ramazan Bazaars
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday visited Ramazan Bazaars at Chungi Dogage, Barkat Market, Model Bazaar Harbanspura to review arrangements and prices of essential commodities.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the DC issued instructions to resolve traffic problems outside Chungi Dogage Bazaar, and said traffic problems should be addressed on a priority basis so that citizens did not face any problem during shopping.
He checked rate lists displayed on stalls of vegetables, fruits and dates in Ramazan bazaars as well.