DC reviews prices of vegetables, fruits at Islamabad Sabzi Mandi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. Anwar ul Haq on Thursday night visited vegetable and fruit market Islamabad and reviewed the prices there.

The DC took round of various shops and checked rates of vegetables and fruits being auctioned there.

He directed the officers concerned of the administration to prepare rate lists for the retailers keeping in view the wholesale rates of vegetable and fruits on daily basis.

The move was aimed at discouraging undue profiteering by evolving a mechanism of determining the prices keeping in view wholesale rates, transportation charges of the shopkeepers and then fixing of retail prices with a just profit.

He said the profiteers could not be allowed to charge for the daily use commodities as per their sweet will.

He said that every shopkeeper had the right to earn due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt under the law.

The teams of ACs and price control magistrates were conducting raids in different markets of the district to check prices on daily basis, he added.

He also directed the administrative officers concerned to ensure display of rate lists at a prominent place at the shops.

He further said that in the light of the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, provision of maximum relief to the consumers be ensured at the retail level.