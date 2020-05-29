UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits At Sabzi Mandi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. Anwar ul Haq has visited vegetable and fruit market Islamabad to review the prices

The DC took round of various shops and checked rates of vegetables and fruits being auctioned there.

He directed the officers concerned of the administration to prepare rate lists for the retailers keeping in view the wholesale rates of vegetable and fruits on daily basis.

The move was aimed at discouraging undue profiteering by evolving a mechanism of determining the prices keeping in view wholesale rates, transportation charges of the shopkeepers and then fixing of retail prices with a just profit.

He said the profiteers could not be allowed to charge for the daily use commodities as per their sweet will.

He said that every shopkeeper had the right to earn due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt under the law.

He also directed the administrative officers concerned to ensure display of rate lists at a prominent place at the shops.

