UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Prices, Quality Of Essential Edibles

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DC reviews prices, quality of essential edibles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market at Badami Bagh on Friday to inspect the arrangements made to facilitate buyers and traders.

Additional Commissioner City, Badami Bagh Market Committee Secretary and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The deputy commissioner monitored the auction process of various fruits and vegetables, and checked quality of the commodities. He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said over-pricing would not be tolerated. He asked the market committee to issue price lists of fruits and vegetables immediately after auction.

The DC reviewed the cleanliness condition of the fruit and vegetable market and directed the authorities concerned to ensure zero waste management on the premises of the market on daily basis.

He interacted with the buyers and sellers and said that the district administration was serious about controlling the prices of daily-use commodities. He directed the market committee of Badami Bagh to clear encroachments and fruits and vegetable sale points outside the market premises as it was the main cause of traffic jam in the area. He also promised every kind of assistance and help in that regard.

Meanwhile, the DC reviewed the development projects going on in Sabzazar area, along with Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza, and directed the contractor to complete the work on time. He inspected sewerage pipelines installation project at Karak Nullah and Janazgah up-gradation of Sabzazar H-Block.

Related Topics

Visit Traffic Sale Price Karak Bagh Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

3 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.