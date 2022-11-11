DC reviews prices, quality of essential edibles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market at Badami Bagh on Friday to inspect the arrangements made to facilitate buyers and traders.

Additional Commissioner City, Badami Bagh Market Committee Secretary and other officers also accompanied him during the visit.

The deputy commissioner monitored the auction process of various fruits and vegetables, and checked quality of the commodities. He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said over-pricing would not be tolerated. He asked the market committee to issue price lists of fruits and vegetables immediately after auction.

The DC reviewed the cleanliness condition of the fruit and vegetable market and directed the authorities concerned to ensure zero waste management on the premises of the market on daily basis.

He interacted with the buyers and sellers and said that the district administration was serious about controlling the prices of daily-use commodities. He directed the market committee of Badami Bagh to clear encroachments and fruits and vegetable sale points outside the market premises as it was the main cause of traffic jam in the area. He also promised every kind of assistance and help in that regard.

Meanwhile, the DC reviewed the development projects going on in Sabzazar area, along with Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza, and directed the contractor to complete the work on time. He inspected sewerage pipelines installation project at Karak Nullah and Janazgah up-gradation of Sabzazar H-Block.