DC Reviews Progress Of Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC reviews progress of anti-polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Tuesday reviewed the progress of immunization campaign against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Ghotki informed meeting that the health department has achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas during last year.

Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government and development partners were putting all efforts to make the polio-free country and sought support of the general public and local communities.

He said that all of us should take the responsibility to play our due role to ensure every child is vaccinated during the anti polio campaign and no single child misses the vaccination with two drops of polio vaccine.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Mirpur and others to supervise the expanded programme of immunization in the rural areas and ensure100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases. Officialsof district health department and concerned were also present in the meeting.

