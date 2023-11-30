DC reviews progress of anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting held in the committee room of his office to review the anti-polio campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting held in the committee room of his office to review the anti-polio campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said that no child under five years of age should be left unvaccinated during this campaign.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners of the district, DHO Preventive Service Dr. Osama Pansuta, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, WHO Representative Dr. Shiraz, Deputy District Officers Health, and officers of the concerned departments were present while, WHO, UNICEF and Health Department officers were present through video link.

On this occasion, WHO representative Dr. Shiraz said that during the district-wide anti-polio campaign, polio teams gave polio vaccine to more than 807,000 children.

He said that between November 27 and November 29, as many as 767,000 children were given polio vaccine by going door to door. Under the catch-up activity on November 30 and December 1, the remaining children will be vaccinated.