DC Reviews Progress Of Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, Melinda Gates Foundation Representative Rashida Bano Bukhari, DG Health Punjab Representative Rukhsana Anwar, WHO Representative Dr. Masood, District Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mehmood, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Deputy District Health Officers and officers of related departments were also present.

The DC said that not a single child should be missed during this anti-polio campaign.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who do not perform well in the anti-polio campaign. He said that the concerned officers should go to the sites and ensure the monitoring of mobile teams, transit teams and fixed teams.

The DC said that polio caused physical defects in children. There is a dire need to protect children from polio and parents should cooperate with polio teams, he said.

The representatives of the Melinda Gates Foundation and the Director General of Health Services expressed satisfaction with the performance of the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the district. The meeting was informed that more than 0.8 million children would be vaccinated during this anti-polio campaign.

