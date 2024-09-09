DC Reviews Progress Of Clean Punjab Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office to review cleanliness and sanitation, the availability of machinery for cleaning tasks, and the collection of sanitation fees at the union council level under the Clean Punjab Programme.
Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik, Chief Officers of the district council of the division, officers from the Municipal Corporation, and officers from municipal committees, and the Local Government Department were present. The Chief Officers briefed the meeting on the activities of the Clean Punjab Programme under their respective institutions, the collection of sanitation fees, and the availability of machinery.
They provided information about the machinery and human resources available to carry out cleaning and drainage work under the Clean Punjab Programme. The Deputy Commissioner stated that efforts should be made to improve sanitation arrangements in urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Programme and to ensure the collection of sanitation fees. On this occasion, relevant officials presented suggestions for enhancing the cleanliness and drainage work under the Clean Punjab Programme.
