DC reviews progress of development work in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has instructed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing developments and beautification work in Murree within stipulated time frame to facilitate the tourists.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during his visit to Murree reviewed the progress and quality of ongoing development and beautification work and instructed the authorities concerned of different departments to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

He said that foolproof security was being provided to the tourists in Murree and tourist facilitation center had also been established by Rawalpindi district administration and Highway Department.

The tourists in case of any emergency could contact the officials at 051-9269015, 051-9269016 and 051-9269017, he added.