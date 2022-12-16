DC reviews progress of land computerization process, revenue collection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Fazal Akbar Friday chaired a meeting to review pace of revenue collection and progress of land computerization process.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ):

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Director Database and concerned officials.

The officials presented a detailed briefing about land computerization and future strategy to achieve the planned targets and to complete assigned tasks.

Addressing the meeting, DC directed to expedite land computerization process and timely completion of assignments. He also directed to develop a liaison and achieve revenue collection targets.

He also directed to increase pace of work and complete developmental projects within the stipulated time.