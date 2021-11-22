DC reviews progress of ongoing campaign against rubella, measles

Deputy Commissioner, Arifullah Monday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-measles and rubella campaign

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Arifullah Monday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-measles and rubella campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir, and District Health Officer Arif Mehmood.

Participants discussed hurdles being faced by the workers in the campaign and forwarded suggestions and proposals to address them.

DC directed strict monitoring of the staff and utilization of resources to achieve the objectives of anti rubella and anti measles campaign.

He also urged people to cooperate with teams of health department and inoculate their children against these diseases.