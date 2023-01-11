DC reviews progress of ongoing development projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

Chairing a meeting, held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, he also directed the officers to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, progress of the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Syed Kabeer Muhammad Shah and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.