UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 08:28 PM

DC reviews progress of ongoing development projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

Chairing a meeting, held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, he also directed the officers to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, progress of the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Syed Kabeer Muhammad Shah and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Progress Khairpur All

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

9 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

9 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.