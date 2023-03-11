DC reviews progress of ongoing digital house, population census

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :In order to review the progress of the seventh digital 'House and Population Census', Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting at his office here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that conducting the house and population census was an important national responsibility as the resources of the country were distributed according to the census' findings related to the population.

The DC stressed that for that purpose, the public should provide the right information to the census teams for entry.

He appealed that the public should fully cooperate with the census teams in a cordial manner to encourage them in performing their national duty.

The DC instructed concerned officials to raise more and more awareness among the public in order to make the exercise successful.

On the occasion, Divisional Census Coordinator Noor Din Jamali, and other officials briefed the meeting about the ongoing process of the digital census.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Capt Jawwad of Pak Army, Abu Bakar, Inspector Indus Rangers, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officials of Department of Statistics.