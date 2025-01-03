DC reviews progress of ongoing polio drive in Chaghi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaghi Atta- Al-Muneem visited Gardi Jungle Camp on Friday where he met local elders and reviewed the progress of the ongoing polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaghi Atta- Al-Muneem visited Gardi Jungle Camp on Friday where he met local elders and reviewed the progress of the ongoing polio campaign.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with local elders, in which the basic problems, facilities and security issues of the area were discussed in detail.

Local residents presented their problems and demands, which the Deputy Commissioner assured full cooperation in resolving them.

The DC reviewed the performance of the vaccination teams involved in the polio campaign and directed them to ensure that 100 percent of children are vaccinated against polio.

He also urged the teams to create awareness among the public about the polio vaccine so that the campaign is successful.

He directed the relevant departments to take immediate steps for the betterment of the area and assured that the government would take all possible steps to resolve the problems of the people.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of the people and the completion of development projects. The local population appreciated this effort by Deputy Commissioner Atta Al-Muneem and expressed hope that their problems would be resolved soon.