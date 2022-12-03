UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Progress Of Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the Punjab government has allocated Rs 8488 million for 118 projects during the current financial year and so far Rs 7586 million have been released.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of development projects here on Saturday.

Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir briefed the meeting.

Earlier, during a meeting, the DC banned the issuance of NOC for projects of private companiesand institutions in different areas of the city and directed that in future permits will be givenby the district level committee.

