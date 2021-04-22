DC reviews progress of uplift schemes

Divisional Commissioner (DC) Saqib Manan Thursday held a detailed visit of different areas of NA-107

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner (DC) Saqib Manan Thursday held a detailed visit of different areas of NA-107.

MNA Sheikh Khuram Shehzad also accompanied him. The officers and party workers were also present.

The DC reviewed the uplift schemes in the constituency, available funds and details of constructions.

He directed the officers concerned for monitoring progress of the staff on daily basis for early execution of the schemes.