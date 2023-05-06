DC reviews progress of uplift schemes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in New Vegetable and Fruit Market under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan to review progress on development schemes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Raza, Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raza, XEN Buildings Kashif Ahmed, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar Hussain and Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Abdullah attended the meeting.