UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Progress Of Uplift Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

DC reviews progress of uplift schemes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in New Vegetable and Fruit Market under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan to review progress on development schemes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Raza, Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raza, XEN Buildings Kashif Ahmed, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar Hussain and Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Abdullah attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Progress Sialkot Ahmed Raza Market

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

35 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

35 minutes ago
 COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of ..

COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern: WHO

35 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Poland to three de ..

Flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

35 minutes ago
 New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safet ..

New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safety

35 minutes ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches th ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Council’s exec ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.