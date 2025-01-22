DC reviews progress on axle load management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem was held

to review progress on axle load management on Wednesday.

Officers from relevant departments and stakeholders from crushing units

at Pull 111 attended the meeting.

The DC highlighted that the Punjab government had made significant improvements to

the district’s road infrastructure.

He emphasized that overloaded vehicles were a Primary cause of road deterioration,

leading to higher maintenance costs and economic losses.

The axle load management was being implemented to protect roads, increase

their lifespan, and reduce repair costs. Penalties were recommended for violations

of the axle load management regulations.

A consensus was reached on setting load limits for vehicles transporting stones.

During the meeting, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir presented a report regarding

axle load violations.