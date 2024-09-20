DC Reviews Progress On CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ Program
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for taking solid measures to implement the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda program’ to fully extend benefits of public welfare-oriented policies to the citizens.
She expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on the CM’s Awami Agenda where officials of all government departments gave a detailed briefing on performance made under the Awami Agenda program.
She urged the departments to fulfill their responsibilities effectively and maintain a positive attitude towards the public.
She highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, it called for better facilities and relief to the public and in this regard full implementation of the special responsibilities assigned under the program must be ensured.
APP/slm
