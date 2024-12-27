DC reviews progress on development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem,was held on Friday to review the progress of ongoing and new development projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director(DD) development Mehtab Yaseen and officials from various departments,including Highways,Public Health Engineering,Buildings,Health and sports.

According to a spokesperson.departmental heads provided detailed briefings on the progress of ongoing projects and introduced new schemes for the district under the Annual Development Program.

A comprehensive assessment of the progress on previously launched schemes was also undertaken.

During the meeting, the DC directed all relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects.

He emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of materials used in any ongoing scheme.

“The use of high-quality materials must be ensured in all projects,as providing essential facilities to the public remains the top priority of the district administration,”DC said,urging the completion of all public welfare projects on a priority basis.