DC Reviews Progress On Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem,was held on Friday to review the progress of ongoing and new development projects in the district.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director(DD) development Mehtab Yaseen and officials from various departments,including Highways,Public Health Engineering,Buildings,Health and sports.
According to a spokesperson.departmental heads provided detailed briefings on the progress of ongoing projects and introduced new schemes for the district under the Annual Development Program.
A comprehensive assessment of the progress on previously launched schemes was also undertaken.
During the meeting, the DC directed all relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects.
He emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of materials used in any ongoing scheme.
“The use of high-quality materials must be ensured in all projects,as providing essential facilities to the public remains the top priority of the district administration,”DC said,urging the completion of all public welfare projects on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khursheed Shah pays glowing tribute to late Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary17 seconds ago
-
17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices21 seconds ago
-
Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage24 seconds ago
-
Gunjmandi police arrest two fireworks dealers10 minutes ago
-
Shooting ball championship held in Matiari to promote youth engagement10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 49 kg drugs21 minutes ago
-
A prayer ceremony held at Sweet Home to Commemorate BB's 17th death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama21 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries paid rich tribute to Benazir on her 17th Death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development projects51 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad administration vows transparency, timely revenue services1 hour ago
-
Man killed in road mishap1 hour ago