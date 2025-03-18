DC Reviews Progress On Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects across the district.
Officials provided updates on various initiatives, including the completion of the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Block at Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, which is set to become functional within the next three days.
Additionally, the renovation of the hospital’s main block washrooms is scheduled to be completed before Eid-ul-Fitr.
The DC instructed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to install CCTV cameras at bicycle stands and token issuance areas immediately. The officers also reported that the construction of the zoo was complete and the DC directed the wildlife technical team to inspect the construction and submit a report within two days.
Further, the Executive Engineer (XEN) Local Government was instructed to finalize PC-1 proposals for development schemes under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Development Program within a week.
During the meeting, the proposed site report for shifting the water supply scheme of Industry Estate Lahore Road from 47 Pul was presented. The DC directed the industry officials to commence the relocation work immediately.
The XEN Highways briefed on the construction progress of the 47 Pul flyover, installation of electric poles, and road repairs on both sides while NESPAK representatives highlighted the identified U-turn locations on University road and the XEN Public Health Engineering provided updates on the timeline for the installation of a new sewer line alongside the flyover.
Emphasizing quality and timely execution, the DC warned that negligence, delays, or corruption in public welfare projects would result in strict action.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin, MS DHQ Dr. Mushtaq Basheer Aqif, and officials from Highways, Buildings, and Local Government, Public Health Engineering, and Wildlife departments.
