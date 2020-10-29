DC reviews progress on development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited sites of different development schemes in Qazi Ahmed town to review the progress and directed to ensure quality of work on the developmental projects. DC inspected repair schemes of Qazi Ahmed to Teen Mor Link Road, Qazi Ahmed-Bypass link road and under construction building of Government Boys High School Qazi Ahmed town apart from other on-going development schemes and took a view of pace of work. He directed concerned officials to complete the schemes in stipulated time period so that the local population could avail better transport facilities at the earliest.

He hoped that students of the town would have better facilities after completion of the school building.

DC also visited different areas to monitor the Special Polio Eradication Campaign. Talking to members of Polio vaccination teams, DC advised to avoid carelessness while administering Polio drops and pose special attention on figure marking the children and also maintain the cool chain of the vaccine.