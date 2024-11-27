DC reviews progress on development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Development Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, reviewed progress on the ongoing and new schemes under the Annual Development Program, here on Wednesday.

Updates were presented on the expenditure incurred so far on key projects, including healthcare facilities, the DC Complex, and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the status of the 47 under-construction flyovers, the Sargodha-Faisalabad bypass road, and the Sargodha to Salem via Bhalwal-Ajnala road project.

The meeting also evaluated the progress of various initiatives under the Punjab Chief Minister's Special Development Programme. The DC directed the Buildings Department to expedite the handover of completed projects to the relevant departments on a priority basis. He emphasised the timely completion of ongoing projects and stressed the need to ensure 100pc quality of construction materials.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of Development Mehtab Yaseen and officials from other development and construction departments.